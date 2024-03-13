FM: Situation deterioration in Gaza will extend to places far beyond what Zionist enemy imagines



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the Zionist enemy’s continued policy of starvation and genocide against Palestinian civilians in Gaza Strip, for the fifth month in a row.

The Ministry indicated in a statement, a copy of which was received by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), that this starvation policy coincides with the military escalation that has destroyed all areas of Gaza Strip, especially targeting residential houses and mosques, the majority of whose victims are women, children and the elderly.

The statement affirmed that the leadership, government and people of the Republic of Yemen are steadfast in their humanitarian and moral stance in support of the Palestinians and that their military operations in Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Arabian Sea will continue to target ships owned by the Zionist entity and the US-British aggression states, or those heading to the occupied Palestinian ports until the aggression is ended. The entry of food, medicine and fuel aid into Gaza Strip without an

y obstruction.

It noted that the deterioration of the situation in Gaza Strip will extend to places far beyond what the Zionist enemy and its supporters imagine.

The statement renewed the call to the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the League of Arab States, and the Non-Aligned Movement to bear responsibility and respond to the demands of their peoples by exerting serious pressure on the Security Council to carry out its responsibilities in maintaining international peace and security and preserving the lives of innocent civilians as defined by the United Nations Charter.

It also called for serious pressure on Washington and the capitals that support the Zionist entity to stop the war crimes and genocide committed by the Zionist enemy against the Palestinians

Source: Yemen News Agency