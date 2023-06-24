FM receives US Assistant Secretary of State

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, on Saturday received US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, Barbara Leaf. Safadi and Leaf affirmed the depth of the strategic partnership between Jordan and the United States, and its importance in achieving security and stability in the region. Safadi expressed appreciation for the US support to Jordan to help it face economic challenges and regional crises repercussions. Leaf stressed the importance of Jordan’s role in efforts to resolve regional crises. Safadi and the US official discussed regional issues, including the Palestinian cause, efforts to resolve the Syrian crisis, and the Syrian refugees burdens. Safadi stressed the importance of the US leading role in efforts to stop the dangerous deterioration in the occupied Palestinian territories, and to achieve calm, a step towards finding a real political horizon for resolving the conflict on the basis of the two-state solution in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and approved references. The foreign minister called for stopping all illegal measures that undermine the two-state solution, and implementing the commitments of the Aqaba and Sharm El-Sheikh meetings. Safadi stressed the importance of activating targeted efforts to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis, pointing out to the Arab efforts that were launched after the Jeddah and Amman meetings, to contribute to reaching this solution according to the step-by-step methodology and in line with UN Resolution 2254. He also called for intensifying efforts to create the necessary conditions for the voluntary and safe return of Syrian refugees, and warned of the decline in their international support, host countries and United Nations organizations. Safadi and Leaf agreed to continue cooperation, coordination and joint action to enhance the solid friendship between Jordan and the United States, and in efforts to resolve regional crises.

Source: Jordan News Agency