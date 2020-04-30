FM participates in the Arab League meeting…1st, final add

After the Arab League video meeting, Safadi telephoned the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, and briefed him on the Arab League ministerial meeting’s resolution.



The FM also discussed with the EU official ways to act to prevent the Israeli decision and protect the chances of achieving peace.



During the call, Safadi said any Israeli decision to annex lands in the Jordan Valley, the northern Dead Sea region and the settlements in occupied Palestine will sabotage the two-state solution, undermine the foundations of the peace process and fuel the conflict.



On Telaviv move’s repercussions, the FM said the annexation of the occupied territories and consequently ending the two-state solution would make the one-state option inevitable.

Safadi also lauded the position of the European Union, which adheres to the two-state solution and to international legitimacy and rejects any Israeli decision to annex occupied Palestinian lands.

On the needed future steps, the FM stressed the need to work to prevent the annexation decision and to launch serious and effective negotiations to end the conflict on the basis of a two-state solution and in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions.

Safadi and Borrell discussed coordination and cooperation in facing the Covid-19 pandemic.



The FM thanked the European Union and its countries for their support to the Kingdom.

Safadi and Borrell affirmed the strength of the Jordanian-European partnership and the continuous work to develop it.

Source: Jordan News Agency