FM partakes in Turkish president’s inauguration ceremony

Deputizing for His Majesty King Abdullah II, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi participated on Saturday in the inauguration ceremony of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for a third presidential term. Safadi conveyed His Majesty’s well-wishes to President Erdogan of success in leading Turkiye towards further progress and prosperity, and His Majesty’s commitment to working with the president to strengthen relations between the two countries in various fields.

Source: Jordan News Agency