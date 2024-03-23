FM offers his condolences to his Russian counterpart on terrorist attack’s victims

Caretaker Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf sent a message of condolence to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for the victims of the terrorist attack on the outskirts of Moscow.

In his message, Sharaf expressed the condemnation of the Republic of Yemen, represented by the Supreme Political Council and the government, for the cowardly terrorist act that targeted civilians in ‘Crocus City’ shopping center in Krasnogorsk region on the outskirts of the Russian capital, Moscow.

He conveyed the condolences of the government and people of the Republic of Yemen to the government and people of the Russian Federation and to the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery for the wounded.

The Minister noted that terrorism is rejected in all its forms and manifestations, and it represents one of the most dangerous threats to international peace and security, stressing the importance of bringing the perpetrators, financiers and supporters of these terrorist acts to justice, as terrorism and extremism do not re

cognize space and time, as their goal is to destroy societies and negatively impact their Social fabric.

Source: Yemen News Agency