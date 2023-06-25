FM meets UN humanitarian affairs official

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, on Sunday received UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths. Safadi stressed the importance of bolstering cooperation between Jordan and the United Nations on providing refugee needs, and creating conditions for voluntary and safe return to their country. Safadi briefed Griffiths on efforts made within the framework of the Arab political track to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis, which addresses all its humanitarian, security and political consequences. Safadi highlighted challenges that the Kingdom faces as a Syrian refugees host country, stressing that the burden of asylum is an international responsibility and not only the responsibility of host countries, and that meeting their life requirements properly until they return to their homeland is a humanitarian duty and a regional and international security necessity. Safadi said that “the future of the Syrian refugees is in their country, which requires taking practical steps to create the necessary environment for their return.” He added that Jordan has exceeded its capacity for hosting refugees and warned of a decline in their international support. Talks dealt with efforts to resolve the Syrian crisis, cooperation mechanisms between the Kingdom and international organizations to face the challenges of Syrian refugees, and the latest regional and international developments. For his part, Griffiths expressed his appreciation for Jordan’s great humanitarian in hosting refugees and providing them with the requirements of a decent life.

Source: Jordan News Agency