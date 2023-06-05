FM, Hungarian officials hold talks in Budapest, 3rd add

Safadi indicated that his talks with the Hungarian minister dealt with combating terrorism, and said, “We suffered from terrorism, as did everyone,” stressing the commitment of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in combating terrorism. He referred to the Aqaba Operation launched by His Majesty the King as a platform that unites all efforts in dealing with all aspects of terrorism and combating it in terms of security, military and ideology. For his part, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto welcomed Safadi’s visit, lauding the strength of diplomatic relations between the two countries, which date back sixty years. “The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and Hungary are two different countries, and they are geographically far from each other in two different regions, but despite all of that, the security risks are similar for the two countries,” Szijjarto said, referring to the wars and security crises that the two countries are witnessing. Szijjarto stressed that the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan is “a very important player, not only at the regional level, but also at the global level in confronting terrorism, extremism and conflict,” expressing appreciation for Jordan’s role in this regard, and its role in hosting the refugees it sponsors. He pointed out that had it not been for Jordan’s role in that, “all these millions would have set off towards Europe,” adding, “We encourage the European Union and international organizations to increase financial support to Jordan in order to support the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to sponsor the hundreds of thousands and millions who reside on its lands.” Szijjarto added, “Large numbers of students come from Jordan, and Hungary offers 400 scholarships annually to Jordan, and this year more than 1,400 Jordanian students applied for Hungarian scholarships. He added, “Hungary is a popular destination for Jordanian students and they love to come to us, and in this way we encourage the revitalization of human relations between the two peoples, and this will eventually and certainly affect economic and political relations in the future well.”

Source: Jordan News Agency