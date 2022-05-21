FM conveys message from King to Cypriot President

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi, on Thursday, conveyed a message from His Majesty King Abdullah to Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades that focused on promoting bilateral ties, as well as, discussing the latest developments in the Middle East region and exerted efforts to achieve stability and enhance regional cooperation.

The Cypriot President, during his meeting with Safadi in Nicosia, his greetings to His Majesty the King and congratulations on the occasion of Jordan’s 76th Independence Day.

The Cypriot president stressed the importance of bilateral ties with Jordan and the work continuity to strengthen them in various fields, praising the key role of Jordan and the efforts led by His Majesty the King to confront regional challenges and achieve security and stability.

During the meeting, prospects for increasing bilateral cooperation were figured high, in the context of the tripartite cooperation mechanism with Greece, and within the e framework of the European Union. The two sides also discussed a number of regional issues, foremost of which is the Palestinian cause.

Safadi had held extensive talks with his Cypriot counterpart, Ioannis Kasoulides, in which the two top diplomats reviewed the steps taken by the two countries to implement the outcomes of the summit that brought together His Majesty King Abdullah II and the Cypriot President on December 7, 2021 and to implement the outcomes of the summits held within the framework of the tripartite cooperation mechanism with Greece to develop economic cooperation investment and tourism.

The Palestinian cause, the Syrian crisis, Lebanon, supporting Iraq, fighting terrorism and the Ukrainian crisis and its repercussions, were discussed during the talks between the two diplomats.

In press remarks following the talks, Safadi thanked his Cypriot counterpart for the deep and sincere dialogue which stemmed from the solid base of cooperation that was established between the Kingdom and Cyprus over sixty years of diplomatic relations.

Safadi highlighted the anti-double taxation deal between the two countries, stressing that such pact reflects the desire to promote cooperation in various spheres.

Safadi strongly praised the Cypriot stance in supporting the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem and its Islamic and Christian holy sites, in which Jordan is carrying out huge efforts to protect them based on the Hashemite Custodianship over the holy sites.

For his part, the Cypriot top diplomat said that the talks focused on the situation in Jerusalem, saying, “I would like to commend Jordan’s continuous efforts to prevent the situation from deteriorating. In this context, I would like to emphasize the full support of Cyprus to preserve the status quo of Islamic and Christian holy sites under the Hashemite Custodianship,” noting the importance of respecting worshippers’ rights to practice their religious rituals.

Source: Jordan News Agency