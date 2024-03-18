  • Date: March 19, 2024
FM congratulates Russian counterpart on success of presidential elections


The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the caretaker government, Engineer Hisham Sharaf, sent a cable of congratulations to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Sergei Lavrov, on the occasion of the success of the presidential elections and the re-election of President Vladimir Putin.

The Foreign Minister explained that the success of the elections confirms beyond any doubt the confidence of the Russian people in President Vladimir Putin, who has worked to strengthen the position of the Russian Federation on the international stage.

He expressed the appreciation of the Republic of Yemen, represented by the Supreme Political Council and the government, for Moscow’s principled position rejecting the aggression and the comprehensive blockade imposed on Yemen, and its emphasis on the importance of reaching a comprehensive peaceful political settlement, as well as Russia’s strong position rejecting the US-British aggression on Yemen as a result of Sana’a’s humanitarian and moral position in sup
port of the Palestinians who were subjected to genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Source: Yemen News Agency

