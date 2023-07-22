  • Date: July 23, 2023
FM condemns assassination Food Program Office Director in Taiz

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the assassination of the Director of the Office of the World Food Program, Muayad Hamidi, in the city of Turbah, Taiz province, which is under the control of aggression and mercenaries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed, in a statement, a copy of which was received by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), that this disgraceful act reflects the state of security chaos in the provinces under occupation and the mercenaries of aggression, and one of the policies pursued by the aggression and its mercenaries to destabilize security and the systematic destruction of the Yemeni economy and obstruct any signs of a peaceful political settlement.

The statement expressed its deepest condolences and sympathy to the World Food Program and the family of the head of the program’s work team in Taiz .

Source: Yemen News Agency

