FM, Chinese counterpart discuss ties, region

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi, on Friday, along with State Councilor, and Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi discussed means to further boost bilateral ties, namely, the fight against the novel coronavirus.

In a phone conversation with China’s top diplomat, Safadi discussed providing the Kingdom as soon as possible with coronavirus vaccine doses.

The two top diplomats stressed the strength of bilateral ties and the keenness of the two friendly countries to continue working to increase cooperation between them in the economic, investment, tourism, trade and other fields.

The two ministers exchanged congratulations for the centennial of the establishment of the Jordanian state, and the centennial of the ruling Communist Party in China.

The Palestinian cause was figured high during the phone conversation, as Safadi reiterated Jordan’s stance towards the two-state solution which is the only path for peace in the Middle East region.

Safadi voiced Jordan’s support to One-China policy, as the Chinese minister praised Jordan’s role, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah, in achieving security and stability in the region.

Source: Jordan News Agency