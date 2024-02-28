FM, Austrian counterpart discuss efforts to stop Israel’s war against Gaza, 2nd, final add

_: He said Jordan and Austria favor a two-state solution and wish to establish a Palestinian state, adding, “I do not see any alternative to that, as neither the Palestinians nor the Israelis will disappear from the face of the earth.”

He indicated, “We made a mistake in the past when we thought that the normalization process, or the so-called Abraham Treaties, would replace the Palestinian issue, and we have now discovered that this will not happen, and that the Palestinian issue, the treaties, and normalization are two sides of the same coin, and the only way for us to reach peace between the Palestinians and the Israelis is to live together in peace.

He reiterated that Gaza is part of the Palestinian state and that his government opposes any talk of forcible displacement.

“My country’s view on settlements and provocations at holy places is clear: they are simply unacceptable,” Schallenberg underlined.

Safadi and Schallenberg had expanded discussions about events in Gaza, the dire consequences of contin

uing the war, and measures to end it and protect civilians.

The discussions also focused on the international community’s legal and humanitarian responsibilities, as well as the need to provide adequate and long-term aid across the Strip.

Source: Jordan News Agency