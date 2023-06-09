Fisheries condemns aggression’s efforts to turn Yemen into a dumping ground for its toxic waste

The Fisheries Ministry condemned the aggression coalition efforts led by the Saudi regime to turn Yemen into a dumping ground for its toxic waste.

The ministry warned, in a statement, of which the Yemeni News Agency (Saba) received a copy, of the consequences of signing any agreement to contain nuclear radiation resulting from toxic waste between the Saudi Nuclear Authority and the mercenary government.

It stressed that the step portends a major environmental disaster due to the impact of Saudi waste, which has been and will be buried in desert and marine areas in Yemen.

The statement indicated that hostile foreign ships continued to dump their toxic and chemical waste on the Yemeni coast

The Fisheries Ministry affirmed that efforts to turn Yemen into a dump of toxic waste represent a crime against humanity, and the international community must take immediate action to stop it, stressing the need to take urgent measures to protect the environment and the population from that toxic waste.

Source: Yemen News Agency