First Group of Pilgrims from Tajikistan Leaves for Saudi Arabia

The first group of pilgrims from the Republic of Tajikistan left Dushanbe International Airport Today at dawn, heading for the holy sites in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The ceremonial event was supervised by Chairman of the Religious Committee of Tajikistan Suleiman Dolatzadeh and Saudi Ambassador to the Republic of Tajikistan Walid bin Abdul Rahman Al-Rushaidan.

Dolatzadeh expressed thanks and appreciation to the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for all the facilities provided to pilgrims.

Al-Ruhaidan reaffirmed that serving pilgrims is an honor and a matter of pride for the Kingdom, pointing out that this year’s Hajj witnesses a return to previous open-quota for all countries, as all precautionary measures were lifted and the COVID-19 pandemic receded. He also expressed hope that God Almighty accepts their Hajj, which is a commendable pursuit and forgives their sins, and wished pilgrims a safe return to their homeland.

Source: Saudi Press Agency