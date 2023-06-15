First Batch of Mauritius Pilgrims Arrives in Makkah

The Company for Pilgrims Services for non-Arab Africans received yesterday in Makkah the first batch of pilgrims, comprising 148 pilgrims, coming from Mauritius to perform Hajj rituals for this year 1444 AH.

The company’s chairman Dr. Ahmad Abbas Sendi stressed that the company is keen to provide the best services to pilgrims.

The Ambassador of the Republic of Mauritius to Saudi Arabia, Shaukat Ali Soudhan, thanked the Saudi government for its outstanding efforts in serving pilgrims and ensuring their comfort during the Hajj season every year.

Source: Saudi Press Agency