FIRE FIT To Heat Up UAE Fitness Scene

FIRE FIT announces opening of exciting new boutique fitness concept in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, UAE – Media OutReach – 28 November 2021 – Partners Walid Khoury and Ahmad Alhonjol today announced the completion of an agreement that will bring FIRE FIT’s new and exciting boutique fitness experience to the United Arab Emirates, which is sure to set the local fitness scene alight. Scheduled to open its doors at Marina Square, Reem Island in the first quarter of 2022, the two-studio boutique gym will offer a number of Signature programmes across several modalities including boxing, strength and HIIT training in addition to a specialist personal training studio.

FIRE FIT makes its debut in Abu Dhabi as a result of a licensing agreement between Evolution Wellness Group (Evolution Wellness), Asia’s leading fitness and wellness group, and Messrs. Khoury & Alhonjol. The agreement provides exclusive rights to open FIRE FIT boutique gyms throughout Abu Dhabi, beginning with the initial development of a flagship location on Reem Island.

Walid Khoury said: “We are delighted to partner with Evolution Wellness Group in this venture and begin our fitness business aspirations. The UAE fitness landscape has experienced substantial growth especially in the last decade, owing to growing awareness and consciousness about the need to lead an active lifestyle not just for good health but for overall quality of life, and we feel that there is a lot of opportunity to add vibrancy to the Abu Dhabi fitness scene.” Ahmad Alhonjol added: “Having been on the lookout for the right experiential boutique fitness concept for some time, the FIRE FIT brand was the only option that ticked every box for us, because it allows us to deliver a range of specialist classes in dedicated studios, all at the one location, meaning we have maximum market appeal. Along with the personal training option, we feel these unique selling points are the perfect opportunity for Abu Dhabi.”

“Evolution Wellness is proud to be continuing our growth plans through the realization of licensing strategies for our premium boutique brand by partnering with such a great team in the UAE. The unique FIRE FIT proposition and extensive support structure allows us to successfully scale around the world at rapid pace. The conclusion of our agreement with Ahmad and Walid is just the start of our Middle East expansion,” said Nad Myan, Director of Growth & Innovation, Evolution Wellness.

FIRE FIT Abu Dhabi will introduce fitness fans to a number of proprietary Signature programmes, namely:

FORCE

Forge that body you want with this powerful 45 minutes of strength training and HIIT session. Equipment, bodyweight and whatever it takes to get your muscles working and you walking out stronger, bolder. Class format has all participants performing the same moves at the same time with heart rate data feedback.

STRIKE

Fight club meets night club. It’s all the power of old school kickboxing, drilled and skilled in a high-energy, high intensity group atmosphere. So tick off that cardio workout and FIRE off that stress relief in just one 45-minute session. Each participant works on their own bag for the entire session with both bag data and heart rate performance feedback.

REVOLUTION

Ignite a real change with FIRE Revolution. We’ve tailored this 45-minute high-intensity programme to help you spark your FIRE with 3 fiery boosts. First off, the tech. At Revolution, you’ll work out with our smart fitness reader that accurately tracks your heart rate and your progress. Secondly, no class is ever the same. Each time you show up, it’s a different workout to get you fired up. Lastly, you’re never alone. REVOLUTION is all about the community, grinding and sweating together. With a combo like that, there’s no doubt you’ll have a blazing time.

For more information about FIRE Fit Abu Dhabi, please visit https://www.firefitstudios.ae/.

For more information about the FIRE Fit licensing programme, please visit https://bit.ly/FIREFITInvest2021.

About FIRE Fit

FIRE Fit aspires to be the world’s hottest boutique gym brand whose workouts promise to fire you up so you can take on life’s challenges with guns blazing. Our inspiring Rockstar trainers deliver some of the most innovative fitness class experiences within a boutique gym environment in the market today, designed to forge, sculpt and shape everybody. Start living a life on FIRE – visit https://www.firefitstudios.ae/

The FIRE Fit brand is owned by Evolution Wellness Group, Asia’s leading health and wellness group, and is available to license. Enquire at https://www.firefitgroup.com

About Evolution Wellness Group

Established in 2017, Evolution Wellness is Asia’s leading health and wellness group with a vision to build a comprehensive wellness ecosystem. Its diverse portfolio of highly complementary brands spans the spectrum of fitness offerings from high value low price (HVLP), to full service and premium boutique gyms, virtual fitness, connected fitness, wellness and a subscription-based SaaS membership management system.

Besides its core business as owner and operator of Asia’s largest network of wholly- owned fitness clubs, Evolution Wellness also offers an attractive licensing programme for its HVLP brand GoFit and premium boutique brand FIRE Fitness, joint venture opportunities and management consultancy for its wellness brand, Fivelements.

For more information about Evolution Wellness, portfolio brands, and services, please visit www.evolutionwellness.com.

Media contacts

For more information about FIRE Fit Abu Dhabi, please contact: management@firefitstudios.ae.

For more information about Evolution Wellness Group and its portfolio brands, please contact Jillyn Tan (jill.tan@evolutionwellness.com).