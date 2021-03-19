Finland ranked happiest country in the world

Amman, Finland has been named the happiest place in the world for a fourth year running, in an annual UN-sponsored report.

The World Happiness Report saw Denmark in second place, then Switzerland, Iceland and the Netherlands.

New Zealand was again the only non-European nation in the top 10.

Data from analytics researcher Gallup asked people in 149 countries to rate their own happiness.

Measures including social support, personal freedom, gross domestic product (GDP) and levels of corruption were also factored in.

Source: Jordan News Agency