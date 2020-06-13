Filipino envoy lauds Jordan’s measures to address Covid-19 crisis

The Filipino Ambassador to Jordan, Akmad Sakkam, lauded the “exceptional” procedures and protocols Jordan has pursued since the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis, aimed to protect health and safety of Jordanian citizens, and expat communities as well, including the Filipinos.

On the occasion of the Philippines’ 122nd Independence Day, the ambassador told “Petra” that the Jordanian-Philippine relations are “deep-rooted, and robust,” which have developed in various fields and at all levels.

Sakkam pointed to the “active” cooperation and ongoing coordination between the two friendly countries on various issues of common interest, and their “sincere” commitment to promoting peace and dialogue, as well as respect for human rights and respect for dignity.

The Embassy, he said, commemorated on June 12, 2020 the 122nd Anniversary of the Proclamation of Philippine Independence in simple ceremonies at the Embassy compound with representatives of the Filipino community in Jordan, and together with Filipinos throughout the world.

The theme of this year’s celebration “Towards a Free, United and Safe Nation” provides us with the opportunity to call upon ourselves the strength of character and resilience of our heroes to protect our freedoms, to preserve our way of life, and inspired with the spirit of brotherhood, to unite our resources and personal efforts for the common good in the challenging fight against the pervasive Covid-19 pandemic, the envoy pointed out.

On this significant day of Philippine Independence, he said President Rodrigo Roa Duterte in his message of celebration to Filipinos all over the world urged: “Let us look forward to the future with much optimism, let us all free ourselves from fear, selfishness and prejudice so that we may endure this pandemic and rebuild a society that we can confidently leave behind to future generations of Filipinos.”

Source: Jordan News Agency