Fifth Era & Blockchain Coinvestors Announces Partnership with Ordway Selections to Launch Blockchain Coinvestors Swiss

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Blockchain Coinvestors, a leading venture fund-of-funds and coinvestment program with a combined portfolio of more than 300 blockchain and crypto projects, including 20 blockchain unicorns, today announced the launch of Blockchain Coinvestors Swiss in partnership with Ordway Selections, part of a Swiss family office.

The team at Ordway Selections has invested alongside Blockchain Coinvestors Managing Partners Alison Davis and Matthew C. Le Merle since their first fund of funds was launched in the blockchain space and is now committing additional capital to capitalize on industry wide coverage into a sector with a unique value proposition, including financial return and positive impact.

“The global transition towards a world of digital monies and assets is gaining momentum and we expect blockchain and crypto companies and projects to benefit from the accelerating value creation in the space,” said Alison Davis.

Pierre-Edouard Wahl, partner and co-founder of Ordway Selections, previously head of blockchain at PWC Switzerland and at Credit Suisse, comments: “We view this investment as a great way to participate early with tomorrow’s winners, and to secure direct investment opportunities to double down on single companies that are gaining market share.”

“We believe that Blockchain Coinvestors Swiss will help us provide access to professional investors who would otherwise not have the global blockchain access that we can provide,” added Matthew C. Le Merle.

Ordway Selections invests alongside other like-minded co-investors. Swiss professional investors are welcome to reach out to Pierre-Edouard Wahl at pierre@ordwayselections.com in order to learn more.

About Blockchain Coinvestors

Launched in 2014, Blockchain Coinvestors’ goal has been to provide broad coverage of the emerging unicorns and fastest growth blockchain companies and capture superior returns from investing in the leading blockchain venture partnerships. The strategy is now entering its 8th year and has to date invested in 25 pure play blockchain venture funds in the Americas, Asia and Europe; and in a combined portfolio of more than 300+ blockchain and crypto projects including 20+ blockchain unicorns. Headquartered in San Francisco, the investment management firm was co-founded by Matthew Le Merle and Alison Davis. Visit us at www.blockchaincoinvestors.com

About Ordway Selections

Ordway Selections is a private investment firm deploying capital into food & agri tech, health & wellness and blockchain. As investors into both fund structures and direct participations, the firm sources investments with conviction, and welcomes co-investments alongside like-minded professionals.

