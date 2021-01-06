Fifteen deaths take COVID-19 fatalities in Jordan to 3,955

COVID-19 claimed the life of 15 people in Jordan within the last 24 hours, as the death toll stands at 3,955, and a total of 1,553 cases were recorded Wednesday, pushing the caseload to some 302,856, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Breaking down today’s tally, the MoH said that 653 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Amman, 384 in Irbid, including 30 in Ramtha, 140 in Mafraq, 94 in Balqa, 66 in Zarqa, 55 in Jerash, 55 in Ajloun, 42 in Karak, 33 in Aqaba, 32 in Madaba, 18 in Tafilah and 17 in Maan, including one case in Petra.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom stands at around 16,174, according to a statement issued by the MoH and Prime Ministry.

Some 75 patients were admitted today to hospitals, while 78 people had recovered and were discharged from hospitals, as the total number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals stands at 627, the statement added.

The total number of isolation beds used in hospitals for confirmed and suspected cases yesterday amounted to 531, with an occupancy rate of 12 percent, while the total number of ICU beds used in hospitals for confirmed and suspected cases yesterday stood at 210, with an occupancy rate of 22 percent, the statement noted.

Also, the total number of ventilators used in hospitals for confirmed and suspected cases yesterday amounted to 103 devices, with an occupancy rate of 11 percent.

Meanwhile, 1707 COVID-19 patients have recovered today, including those who had been in self-isolation and hospitals, bringing the total recoveries to 282,727.

In the government’s efforts to stem the spread of coronavirus, contact tracing teams conducted some 29,594 tests today, about 5.25 percent of which came back positive, as the total number of tests tops 3.3 million.

The MoH urged people to abide by the defense orders and adhere to safety measures, foremost of which is wearing masks, as it warned against holding gatherings of more than 20 people.

It also encourages people to follow the MoH’s awareness-raising campaign on how to stay safe from COVID-19, dubbed “I Protect Them.”

Source: Jordan News Agency