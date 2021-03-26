Father arrested after video of abused son goes viral

Police on Friday arrested a Jerash man after a video, showing a toddler, the man’s son, with clusters of face bruises caused by abuse and beating, went viral on social media platforms and stirred wide public uproar.

A spokesman for the Public Security Department (PSD) indicated that the Family Protection Department, a division of the PSD, acted on the information at hand and rushed to the man’s house in the northern Jerash governorate and arrested him.

The abuse was not only limited to the toddler who appeared in the video, which was recorded after he was rushed to a hospital, but included two other brothers. The PSD spokesman added that the three siblings were seen by doctors and left hospital in good condition.

He indicated that the father is now in police custody and is charged by the public prosecutor with abuse, noting that authorities have opened a case file for the three siblings to ensure they would not endure the same experience in the future.

Source: Jordan News Agency