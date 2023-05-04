Faraya attends PSD’s celebration of World Traffic Day

Interior Minister, Mazen Faraya, in presence of Director of Public Security Directorate (PSD) Maj. Gen. Obaidallah Maaytah, on Thursday attended the directorate’s celebration on occasion of World Traffic Day and Arab Traffic Week, held under the theme: “Traffic Rules are Civilized Behavior”. Addressing the ceremony, Faraya said the celebration comes within the framework of keenness to implement Royal directives, aimed at improving Jordan’s traffic situation to serve citizens. The minister also referred to PSD’s “continuous and remarkable” efforts round the clock in various circumstances to provide traffic services and promote them by “good” planning and working in partnership with all ministries and national institutions. During the celebration, he stressed that Jordan is at the forefront of the Arab countries that are committed to celebrating this occasion, recognizing its importance and contributing to global efforts to confront traffic problems, especially accidents and the resulting loss of life and property. Over the past period 2023, he said the PSD successfully reduced this loss due to its traffic strategy that was launched in implementation of Royal directives. For his part, PSD’s Assistant Director for Traffic, Brig. Gen. Rami Dabbas, said the directorate promoted traffic culture to adhere to rules and reject dangerous violations, by implementing awareness plans. As for the field aspect, he noted the directorate strengthened electronic monitoring and control, which contributed to reducing accidents by 14% and slashed number of traffic deaths by 4% during the first three months of 2023, compared to the same period last year. At the end of the ceremony, the minister honored a number of committed drivers from the Kingdom’s various governorates, as well as military and civilian motorists who have been driving for more than 15 years without recording any traffic accident or violations.

Source: Jordan News Agency