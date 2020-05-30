Fair weather forecast for three days

Amman, A slight rise in temperatures is forecast on Saturday, and the weather will be pleasant in the mountainous areas, moderate in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea and Aqaba, with northwest winds, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) report.

On Sunday, another rise in mercury is forecast, and the weather remains moderate during the next two days in most areas, and relatively hot in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea and Aqaba, with northwest winds, added the JMD update.

Mercury levels in the capital Amman will hit a high of 26 degrees Celsius during daytime, dipping to 12 degrees at night. Highs in the port city of Aqaba will rise to 34 degrees, while lows will stand at 19 Cs at night.

Source: Jordan News Agency