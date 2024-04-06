Fair weather forecast almost nationwide Saturday-JMD



Amman: Saturday will see a drop in temperatures, and the weather will be pleasant almost countrywide and warm in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.

According to the JMD report, the weather Sunday will be pleasant almost nationwide and warm in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba. There is a weak chance in the afternoon hours for a short period of light and scattered showers of rain in limited parts of the Kingdom’s northern and central regions.

On Monday, the Kingdom is gradually affected by a state of air instability during the late hours of night and scattered showers are forecast to fall in parts of the northern and central regions.

As for Tuesday, the Kingdom remains under influence of atmospheric instability and scattered rain will fall in various areas across the Kingdom, accompanied by thunder and hailstones in some areas.

Also today, temperatures in the capital Amman will reach hit a high of 22 degrees Celsius, dropping

to 9C degrees at night, while the port city of Aqaba will see a blazing 33C, sliding to 17C during night hours.

Source: Jordan News Agency