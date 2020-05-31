Fair spring-like weather forecast for two days

Amman, Temperatures will slightly rise on Sunday, becoming around their seasonal average and bringing moderate spring-like weather in most parts of the Kingdom, except in the Jordan Valley and the Dead Sea where it will be relatively hot, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily brief.

Monday is expected to bring in similar weather conditions with northwesterly moderate to brisk winds, blowing dust in the eastern areas, the JMD added.

A tangible rise in mercury is forecast on Tuesday, marking 3-4 degrees above annual average, so relatively hot conditions will prevail over many regions, while it will be hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba, with clouds at various altitudes, the JMD noted.

Winds will be southeasterly to southwesterly moderate to brisk at times, stirring dust in many areas of the country.

Temperatures in the capital, Amman, will hit a high of 29 degrees Celsius during daytime, dipping to 14 degrees at night. Highs in the port city of Aqaba will rise to 34 degrees, while lows will stand at 21 at night.

Source: Jordan News Agency