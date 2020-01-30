Explore Personal Style with the Latest Vivo S1 Pro

Combining a style of its own, marvelous camera features, with In-Display Fingerprint Scanning Technology, S1 Pro is tailored specifically so users can explore their style

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Vivo, the leading technology company has once again impressed the world by merging vivo’s signature photography technologies with its powerful software to deliver the S1 Pro. The smartphone is more than cutting-edge technology alone, it is a remarkable smartphone concept that raises the bar for trendsetting technology which empowers users to explore their own style.

The diamond design for the S1 Pro is a style of its own. It is inspired by images of jewelry and royal palaces which conjure a distinctive look that adds a unique and dynamic feel to this latest smartphone. For instance, the 48 MP AI Quad Camera is cleverly arranged to form a diamond shape which is a unique design that urges fans to explore their style.

“S1 Pro combines industry-leading features that highlights our dedication to deliver high quality, yet stunning smartphone designs that enable consumers to explore their own style,” said Jet Xu, President of vivo Middle East and Africa. “S1 Pro is a true example of how we design industry-leading smartphone experiences to fit the needs of our consumers in the Middle East and Africa market.”

Superior Photography Features that Let Users Shoot with Style

Vivo understands intricately the consumers’ needs in their pursuit of capturing clear and beautiful selfies. The 32 MP Front Camera aims to let users explore and show their style. The front camera is also equipped with AI Face Beauty that allows users customize how they would like to look, just one click away.

With the 48MP AI Quad Camera, shooting like a pro has never been this easy. It is a main camera supported by wide-angle, macro and bokeh lenses. With AI algorithms embedded, it brings a new photography experience by capturing even better photo clarity.

The S1 Pro expands user’s viewing angle to 120 degrees with the 8MP Super Wide-Angle Camera which helps to broaden photography boundaries. To polish the look, S1 Pro also comes with stunning features, such as Pose Master that can adjust user’s angle and guide the subject to get the front cover look.

Such stunning camera features are aimed at ensuring users are constantly being inspired to explore and capture their style.

Unlock a Cinematic Visual Experience with the In-Display Fingerprint Scanning,

With just a single touch on the S1 Pro display, the screen can be instantly unlocked thanks to its In-Display Fingerprint Scanning Technology. The icon’s refreshed design and trendy unlocking animations add a twist of fun that welcomes users into a cool new world.

S1 Pro comes with the 6.38-inch Super AMOLED Display with a screen-to-body ratio of 90%. The magnificent color harmonization indulges users in a cinematic visual experience and a view of magic.

Powerful Performance for an Ultra-Smooth Experience

S1 Pro comes with its signature Multi-Turbo that increases the smartphone’s performing speed level to ensure users can enjoy a levelled-up game performance. The smartphone is also equipped with Game Center which allows users to quickly check phone performance to ensure an ultra-smooth gaming experience. The smartphone also comes with Voice Changer which protects user’s privacy with the fun of transforming into the user’s desired voice.

S1 Pro’s powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor is supported by 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM to ensure fast and smooth performance for user’s multi-tasking and gaming needs. It also houses a longer lasting 4500mAh battery with Dual-Engine Fast Charging Technology that re-juices at breakneck speeds to further enhance the mobile experience.

S1 Pro comes in two trendsetting colour options to match user’s unique personal style – Glowing Night and Nebula Blue.

Availability

S1 Pro in Glowing Night and Nebula Blue are available in UAE now for 1099AED.

About vivo

vivo is a leading global technology company committed to creating trendsetting smart mobile products and services. vivo is devoted to forming a vibrant mobile internet ecosystem, and currently owns and operates an extensive network of research operations, with R&D centers in San Diego, Shenzhen, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou and Taipei. These centers focus on the development of cutting-edge consumer technologies including 5G, AI, mobile photography and next-generation smartphone design. vivo has also set up 5 production bases around the world across China, South Asia and Southeast Asia.

vivo has over two hundred million users enjoying its mobile products and services around the world. vivo features offline retail stores in over 1,000 cities worldwide.

S1 Pro Specifications

Basics Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 RAM 8GB RAM Storage 128GB ROM Battery 4500mAh with Dual-Engine Fast Charging Operating System Funtouch OS 9.2 (based on Android 9.0) Body Dimensions 159.25 × 75.19 × 8.68 mm Weight 186.7g Display Screen 6.38” FHD + (1080 × 2340) Type Super AMOLED Touch Screen Capacitive multi-touch Biometric recognition In-Display Fingerprint Scanning Technology Camera Camera Front: 32MP (f/2.0) Rear: 48MP (f/1.8) AI Quad Camera + 8MP (f/2.2) Super Wide-Angle Camera + 2MP (f/2.4) Macro Camera + 2MP (f/2.4) Bokeh Camera Photography Modes Front: Palm Capture, Voice Control, Selfie Frontlight, HDR, Panorama, Video Face Beauty, Time Watermark, Model Watermark, Gender Detection, Camera Filters, AI Face Beauty, Pose Master, Portrait Light Effects, Selfie Frontlight + Face Beauty + Multi Frame, Filters (upgraded), Portrait Framing Rear: Palm Capture, Voice Control, PRO, SLO-MO, HDR, Bokeh, Panorama, Video Face Beauty, Time Watermark, Model Watermark, Gender Detection, Camera Filters, AI Face Beauty, Super Wide-Angle, Super Macro, Burst, Pose Master, Portrait Framing, Filters (upgraded), PDAF, Portrait Light Effects Connectivity USB (Type-C), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth (Bluetooth 5.0), GPS, OTG, FM Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-compass, Items in the box S1 Pro, Earpieces, Documentation, USB Cable, USB Power Adapter, SIM Ejector, Protective Case, Protective Film (applied)

