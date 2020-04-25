EU urges ‘humanitarian’ truce in Libya

Amman, European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Joseph Burrell, and the foreign ministers of Germany, France and Italy, Saturday called for a humanitarian truce in Libya to mark the start of the holy month of Ramadan.



“At the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, we want to add our voices to those of United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Deputy Special Representative for Political Affairs in Libya, United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), Stephanie Williams, in their call for a humanitarian truce,” they said in a statement posted on the EU’s website.



It said that the developments of the conflict in Libya in the past weeks have increased fears, especially over the situation of the long-suffering population, “and we call on all Libyan actors to make the holy month of Ramadan an inspiration for them, and to resume talks among them for a real cease-fire based on the Joint Military Commission draft agreement that was drawn up on February 23.”



The statement called on the actors in Libya to consider a political solution to the conflict and unite efforts to counter “a common enemy”, the coronavirus epidemic, in the interest of the country as a whole.

Source: Jordan News Agency