EU official urges support for Jordan to continue hosting refugees

High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell stressed the importance of supporting Jordan to continue hosting and providing services to Syrian refugees. In a press conference on Thursday, on the sidelines of the seventh Brussels Conference on Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region, Borrell said: “We realize that Jordan is the largest host country for refugees, and we know that 200,000 Syrian children were born in Jordan, expanding the population and requiring educational and health services. We are also aware of the difficult economic situation in Jordan as a result,” explaining that this conference would come up with an answer to this issue and announce pledges. “We also know that the volume of support for Jordan has decreased, so this gap must be filled, he noted, stressing the continuation of humanitarian support and donations to cover the humanitarian needs of the Syrians and help them rebuild their country, and the importance of finding a political solution to the Syrian crisis. During the conference sessions, Borrell announced that the European Union has pledged two billion euros to Syrian refugees and the region, indicating that the European Union wants to push forward the peace process led by the United Nations Special Envoy under UN Resolution 2254 towards a comprehensive political solution to the Syrian crisis. “We must work on a long-term solution to the situation of Syrian refugees,” denouncing the use of refugees for political reasons. He underscored that the circumstances for a safe, dignified and voluntary return to Syria are not currently available. He pointed to the European Union’s continued support for the communities hosting Syrian refugees, stressing that commitment to justice must be maintained, adding that the European Union is studying the possibility of supporting a new mechanism to locate those who went missing.

Source: Jordan News Agency