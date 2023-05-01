Envision Pharma Group Appoints Industry Leader Tino Quintero as General Manager/VP of Market Access & Customer Insights

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2023 / Envision Pharma Group (Envision) has appointed Tino Quintero to the role of General Manager/VP of Market Access & Customer Insights.

Tino will be responsible for collectively driving Envision’s capability building, client and business development, client servicing, and project execution, as well as staff development and mentorship for the Market Access & Customer Insights teams.

Meg Heim, CEO of Envision Pharma Group, shares, “I am so excited to welcome Tino to the Envision team as General Manager/VP of Market Access & Customer Insights. Tino’s depth of expertise and proven leadership capabilities in market access will drive Envision’s market access strategy as we continue to solidify our leadership and proficiency in the value and access and data analytics space. Tino will further support the acceleration of our business expansion, mission, and commitment to our vision as a technology-enabled partner to the life sciences industry.”

Tino has over 25 years of demonstrated success as a biopharma and life sciences executive. He possesses broad experience in global commercial strategy, market and value access, and business development at Sarepta Therapeutics, Gilead, Vertex, AbbVie, and Syneos. He has been instrumental in the launch and commercialization of numerous products in various therapeutic areas, including cell and gene therapy, rare diseases, oncology, and infectious and autoimmune diseases. He has a consistent and proven track record of success in building, leading, and executing corporate goals.

Tino joins Envision from The Q Group, where, as a founder, he advised executive leaders on critical operational and strategic areas for cell and gene therapy, mental health, and healthcare software companies. Prior to this, he was Chief Commercial Officer at Locus Biosciences where he led commercial strategy for the company’s early-stage pipeline assets, human resources, and strategic partnerships. Tino developed a go-to-market plan to secure Series B fundraising, corporate strategic leadership, and management of alliance partnerships.

Tino adds, “I am very fortunate to join the Envision Pharma Group team during this exciting time of growth. We are leveraging data, technology, and our teams’ experience to address customers’ needs and improve outcomes. I look forward to accelerating our current business while expanding into new markets and engaging new customers.”

About Envision Pharma Group

Founded in 2001, Envision Pharma Group is a leading global technology-enabled strategic solutions partner for the life sciences industry, working with over 200 pharma and biotech companies, including 18 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies. Envision supports clients across the product life cycle through a comprehensive suite of services and industry-leading technology solutions that include artificial intelligence and natural language processing, commercialization and integrated strategic consulting, evidence-based scientific communications and engagement, HEOR/market access and data analytics, medical capabilities, and omnichannel solutions. Learn more at www.envisionpharmagroup.com.

Contact Information:

Colleen Carter

Associate Director, Communications, Office of the CEO

colleen.carter@envisionpharma.com

1 (508) 505 8856

SOURCE: Envision Pharma Group