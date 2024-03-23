  • Date: March 24, 2024
  • Date: March 24, 2024

Environment, cleanness program honors Saba

The environment and cleanness program on Saturday honored the Yemeni news agency (Saba) for efforts and contribution in support of the program and cleanness in general.

Advisor to the prime minister for environment and media met with Saba vice-chairman and handed out a merit certificate, hailing the agency as the best media environment cooperating with the program.

Saba is interested in keeping in line with activities conducted by the program and in enhancing the efforts to preserve environment in Sana’a and other governorates, the agency’s vice-chairman said.

Source: Yemen News Agency

