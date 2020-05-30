Energy minister hails “effective” electricity supply chain amid pandemic

Amman, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Hala Zawati said Saturday that the electricity sector faced tough challenges during the past period as it achieved a milestone in dealing with the exceptional circumstances with an effective supply chain and quality service.

The minister spoke as she checked first-hand on the workflow at the National Electric Power Company’s (NEPCO) control center, which manages the electricity system in the Kingdom and supplies power to consumers.

At a meeting with NEPCO Director General Amjad Al-Rawashdeh and the center’s staff, the minister stressed the centre’s key role of maintaining a stable electrical system in the exceptional circumstances that the Kingdom is experiencing due to the coronavirus outbreak, which largely impacted the energy consumption of productive sectors and negatively reflected on the stability of the electrical system.

Zawati praised the efforts of workers, the “nerve centre” of the Kingdom’s electricity sector, stressing the need to maintain their preparedness to ensure a steady supply of electricity to the citizens.

The Minister was briefed about the company’s working conditions since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis and how it dealt with the ensuing challenges, as well as the company’s preparations for the summer when loads soar.

Source: Jordan News Agency