Enabling “Oman Vision 2040”, PowerChina is setting new standards in renewable energy with The Oman Ibri photovoltaic project

BEIJING, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — A report from haiwainet.cn:

According to a report released by the World Government Summit recently, Oman, Jordan, Tunisia, the United Arab Emirates, Algeria, and Morocco have taken the lead in achieving 60% of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Oman has been encouraging global cooperation in the field of renewable energy after the launch of “Oman Vision 2040”. In January 2022, Oman’s largest renewable energy project, the Oman Ibri Photovoltaic Project, undertaken by PowerChina, was completed.

As the largest photovoltaic project in Oman at present, its installed capacity reaches 607MW and the annual power generation reaches 1598GWh, which can cover the annual electricity consumption of 50,000 local households. It is of great significance to secure the energy supply and diversify the energy structure of Oman.

The construction of a large-scale photovoltaic power station in the desert not only needs to consider extreme temperatures in summer, but also the complex geological conditions and dust storm weather. During the storm, a thick layer of dust will accumulate on the photovoltaic panels, decreasing the power generation efficiency.

To handle the dust storm, the project team made a pioneering attempt – installing intelligent cleaning robots on the panels. The cleaning robots will automatically clean the dust covered on the panels. This project combines the photovoltaic tracking system and the automatic cleaning system for the first time, greatly improves the power generation efficiency and reduces the operation and maintenance cost, setting new standards for large-scale power station operation and maintenance in the Middle East.

PowerChina has obtained 41 patents for inventions and utility models, completed 1 monograph, and published 8 scientific papers through this project. At the same time, the clean energy produced by The Oman Ibri photovoltaic project is expected to reduce carbon emissions by 340,000 tons per year, making a positive contribution to addressing climate change and achieving carbon neutrality.