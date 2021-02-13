Eleven deaths take COVID-19 fatalities in Jordan to 4,444

COVID-19 killed 11 in Jordan in the last 24 hours, as the death toll stands at 4,444, and a total of 1,240 cases were recorded Saturday, pushing the caseload to some 344,800, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Breaking down today’s tally, the MoH said that 820 cases were recorded in Amman, 114 in Irbid, 113 in Zarqa, 72 in Balqa, 26 in Karak, 25 in Jerash, 24 in Mafraq, 20 in Ajloun, 12 in Madaba, 10 in Aqaba, 3 in Maan and 1 in Tafilah.

The MoH said in a press conference in the Prime Ministry that some 45 people had recovered and were discharged from hospitals while 101 patients were admitted, as the total number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals stands at 653.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom stands at around 14,467, it added.

Some 325,890 COVID-19 patients, including patients who had been self-isolating, have fully recovered so far.

In the government’s efforts to stem the spread of coronavirus, contact tracing teams conducted some 19,570 tests, about 6 percent of which came back positive, as the total number of tests surpasses 4.17 million.

The MoH urged people to abide by the defense orders and adhere to safety measures, foremost of which is wearing masks, as it warned against holding gatherings of more than 20 people.

The Ministry called on people to follow the awareness campaigns it launched in partnership with ministries and entities to stem the spread of the virus, and to register to take the vaccine.

Source: Jordan News Agency