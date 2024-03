Amman: The National Electric Power Company reported that Tuesday, saw a peak in electricity demand, reaching 3760 megawatts.

As the current winter season progresses, the maximum load recorded has reached 4050 megawatts, indicating the increasing demand for electricity during this period.

Highlighting a milestone, the Kingdom experienced its highest electrical load in August last year, registering a remarkable 4220 megawatts.

Source: Jordan News Agency