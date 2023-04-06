Eid Al-Fitr holiday from April 21-24, Gov’t announces

Prime Minister Dr. Bishr Khasawneh on Thursday issued a communiqué announcing that Eid Al-Fitr holiday is scheduled to start from Friday, April 21, until Monday, corresponding to April 24. All ministries and public departments, institutions and bodies, official universities, municipalities, joint services councils, Greater Amman Municipality (GAM), and companies wholly owned by the government will suspend their work, in observance of this occasion, the communiqué said. However, the communiqué excluded ministries and official departments from the holiday decision whose nature of work requires otherwise.

Source: Jordan News Agency