Eid Al-Fitr Celebrations in Diriyah: A Spectacular Display of Joy and Festivity

The Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) has planned an exciting lineup of events and activities for the residents and visitors of Diriyah to celebrate this year’s Eid Al-Fitr (1444H). The festivities take place across different locations, including the historic UNESCO World Heritage Site of At-Turaif, the premium culinary destination of Bujairi Terrace, and a number of Diriyah parks and mosques.

The Eid Al-Fitr festivities held in At-Turaif are based on traditional Saudi hospitality, with visitors being welcomed to the site with the rich aroma of Saudi coffee and Dokhon, setting the tone for an unforgettable experience. The celebrations also feature captivating performances of the traditional Saudi Ardah, the traditional celebratory dance staged in front of Salwa Palace, and the lively Samri folklore dance, performed at Prince Thunayyan Palace. Visitors are also able to enjoy activities such as the purebred Arabian horse show, a Diriyah coffee workshop, and calligraphy stalls to get visitor’s names written beautifully in Arabic.

To enhance the festive atmosphere, DGDA also decorated and prepared three parks in Diriyah. Approximately 25,000 Eid gifts, known as “Eidiyyah,” including boxes of sweets, are planned for distribution to the local community and Diriyah visitors.

Additionally, Bujairi Terrace offers an array of activities for visitors who will be treated to live music performances, engaging storytelling sessions, specially curated workshops for children, and a range of traditional games and activities.

DGDA is firmly committed to building strong connections with the local community of Diriyah and providing a warm welcome to visitors throughout the year on all occasions.

Source: Saudi Press Agency