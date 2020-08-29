Education ministry issues instructions for wearing masks in schools

The Education Ministry has issued a circulation to its directorates pertaining instructions for wearing masks for school students.

According to the instructions, a set of considerations need to be taken into account when wearing masks, including the epidemiological situation and the big and increasing number of coronavirus cases, while taking into account the precautionary measures taken by the school and the extent of adhering to them, especially maintaining a distance of more than one meter between students.

The instructions singled out students or teachers in the classroom who suffer from chronic diseases that lead to immunodeficiency, such as chronic lung disease, obesity, diabetes and cancer, and called on them to take remote education.

Children who suffer from high temperature, general fatigue, sore throat or coughing aren’t to be sent to schools, according to the instructions, which also called for wearing masks while they are in school buses with the need to maintain the distance of no less than one meter between students, so schools were asked to increase the number of buses or buses rounds designed to transport students.

