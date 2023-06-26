Education Minister honors physical fitness award winners

Deputizing for His Majesty the King, Minister of Education Azmi Muhafzah honored the winners of the King Abdullah II Award for Physical Fitness in its 17th edition, in which more than 805,127 male and female students from 3,248 public, private and military education schools competed. During the ceremony, held in the Palace of Culture at Al-Hussein Youth City, the minister handed medals and diplomas to 36 male and female students, who captured first and second places within the 9-17 age group, 5 top achievers with special needs, in addition to 3 education directorates and 9 schools. The ceremony, which was attended by senior ministry officials and educators, included a video presentation on the award and national, sports and folkloric displays. The award was launched by His Majesty in 2005 with the aim of motivating students to engage in various sports activities and promoting healthy behaviors and lifestyles to build confidence to face challenges. “Since its inception, the King Abdullah II Award for Physical Fitness has sought to achieve one of the Ministry’s educational goals, the early detection of students’ sports potentials, in order to invest in their creativity and energies, which His Majesty and HRH Crown Prince Hussein are interested in, encourage and develop, said Director of the Educational Activities Department, Ajmal Tweikat.

Source: Jordan News Agency