Ecotrade Group Highlights Its Digital Catalytic Converter Pricebook Tool

Ecotrade Group recently acknowledged the growing popularity of its free pricebook app. Compatible with all devices, the Eco Cat App serves as an advanced search engine for pricing scrap catalytic converters in a wide variety of automotive makes and models.

With 20,000 different catalytic converters inventoried and priced so far, the Eco Cat App is an ever-growing database that is rapidly becoming the gold-standard search engine for the industry. Ecotrade Group has been a respected leader in eco-responsible and ethical catalytic converter recycling in Asia for over 15 years, leveraging state-of-the-art recycling tech and an enormous network of industry partners.

“The automotive recycling industry was sorely in need of a pricing-guide upgrade,” said Ecotrade Group Managing Partner, Maxime Le Breton.

“There has long been an imbalance between buyers and sellers in this industry, especially considering the vast catalog of catalytic converters available. And with daily marketing fluctuations, correctly identifying and pricing a converter on-the-spot can be a frustrating experience without help. Having a regularly updated app that correctly identifies and prices a particular converter in minutes has become an invaluable tool for the trade.”

The Eco Cat App: Environmental Responsibility

The Eco Cat App is an online pricebook that comes with convenient pictures, allowing buyers and sellers to look up the value of spent catalytic converters by either car or converter manufacturer. The Eco Cat App facilitates quick and easy scrap converter appraisals, providing sellers the knowledge needed to ensure they are getting a fair deal from converter buyers. And the app is updated three times a day to reflect precious-metal market shifts as they occur.

The buying, selling and recycling of catalytic converters is an enormous, globe-spanning industry that involves a great deal of automotive expertise, marketing savvy and technological knowledge. The precious metals used in catalytic converter construction are rare and costly, representing not only a unique revenue stream but also a need for state-of-the-art recycling technologies. Far from being a simple process however, the load of precious metals available in each converter depends on individual country emissions standards regulations, types of fuel, and a variety of other variables.

Catalytic converters were created to reduce the amount of harmful emissions from gasoline and diesel engines. The metals used in converters are a finite, nonrenewable resource that must first be professionally assayed before they are properly recycled. The recycling of converters represents a technological feat that is intrinsically beneficial, leading to a much more prosperous and sustainable future for the planet. With the precious metal recycling market poised to surge to over US$30 billion by 2026 from the current US$21 billion, Ecotrade Group continues to broaden its scope of practice, recently investing in artificial intelligence research and deep learning to bring other tech disciplines into the automotive recycling world.

About Ecotrade Group

Established in 2006, Ecotrade Group is an industry leader in tech-based and environmentally conscious catalytic converter recycling. Ecotrade Group has earned a solid reputation for integrity, professionalism, and transparency, with sampling methods that are fully approved by industry-leading authorities. The company offers a full range of services, including processing, sampling, and assaying of catalytic converters and diesel particulate filters. With offices in more than 10 countries, Ecotrade Group has become a global leader in precious metal recycling technology for catalytic converters.

