EB5 Capital Celebrates the Closing of Hutchinson Island (JF38)

WASHINGTON, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, EB5 Capital announced the closing of its $40 million preferred equity investment in Daniel Corporation’s Hutchinson Island (JF38) apartment project, located in Savannah, Georgia.

EB5 Capital is making a $40 million preferred equity investment in Daniel Corporation’s 288-unit, Class A multifamily property located across the Savannah River from Historic Downtown Savannah. The project is near the Convention Center and The Westin Harbor Golf Resort and will consist of six residential buildings that are four stories in height with 462 parking spaces. Hutchinson Island (JF38) is scheduled to break ground imminently, and the first units are expected to be delivered in early 2025.

“Savannah has seen significant job growth and capital investment in recent years, following the increased economic activity at the Port of Savannah,” said Jonathan Mullen, EB5 Capital’s Senior Vice President of Investments. “Additionally, Savannah has demonstrated strong multifamily market fundamentals, posting positive net absorption in 17 of the past 20 quarters along with significant annual rent growth.”

Due to the escalating interest rates and the challenges confronting U.S. banks, many lenders have chosen to pull back and adopt stricter lending standards, leading to challenges for borrowers to fully capitalize development deals. “The preferred equity investment from EB5 Capital enabled us to significantly reduce the amount of common equity required and create a capital stack accretive to Daniel Corporation and our partners,” said Carter Bryars, Daniel Corporation’s Chief Operating Officer.

EB5 Capital provides preferred equity investments for ground-up development across the United States. The company has successfully raised approximately one billion dollars since inception and continues to seek investments in multifamily assets with sponsors that have a proven track record of success.

This is EB5 Capital’s first partnership with Daniel Corporation, a reputable developer founded in 1964 and based in Birmingham, Alabama. Daniel has $1.2 billion in active project investments, primarily through development and management platforms, and has developed or managed over 20,000 multifamily units and over 20 million square feet of commercial and industrial space.

About EB5 Capital

EB5 Capital provides qualified foreign investors with opportunities to invest in job-creating commercial real estate projects under the United States Immigrant Investor Program (EB-5 Visa Program). As one of the oldest and most active Regional Center operators in the country, the firm has raised approximately one billion dollars of foreign capital across more than 30 EB-5 projects. Headquartered in Washington, DC, EB5 Capital’s distinguished track record and leadership in the industry has attracted investors from over 70 countries. Please visit www.eb5capital.com for more information.

