EB5 Capital Celebrates Opening of Nashville Virgin Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee

WASHINGTON, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EB5 Capital joins Virgin Hotels and The Buccini/Pollin Group in celebrating the grand opening of the Nashville Virgin Hotel located in Nashville, Tennessee. The property is a 14-story, 260-room Virgin hotel located on the city’s famed Music Row and walking distance from Vanderbilt University. Virgin Nashville is the 3rd Virgin Hotel to open in the United States, joining Chicago and Dallas as metro areas hosting Virgin’s 21st Century brand of hospitality.

“We’re thrilled about seeing this exciting hotel project open in Nashville,” said Brian Ostar, EB5 Capital’s President. “Virgin has utilized their extensive track record of exceptional customer service to ensure that guests feel safe and comfortable throughout their stay.”

EB5 Capital funded $44 million into the hotel project as a preferred equity investment. The hotel includes 18,000 square feet of event space, a uniquely-themed lounge, a rooftop bar, and a pool, as well as panoramic views of Nashville’s surrounding cityscape. The property was designed to meet demand for the Millennial-age traveler, interested in an updated hospitality experience.

“A project opening is an important milestone in the lifecycle of an EB-5 investment,” said Patrick Rainey, EB5 Capital’s Vice President of Investments. “Our project partners have done an amazing job navigating through the current conditions and we’re looking forward to the Nashville Virgin Hotel becoming a preferred-choice hotel experience in Nashville.”

About EB5 Capital

EB5 Capital is a leader in the EB-5 immigrant investor industry, raising over $750 million in foreign capital from investors in more than 65 countries for investment in job-creating real estate projects across the United States. EB5 Capital owns and operates five USCIS-authorized Regional Centers that serve 14 states and the District of Columbia. With a portfolio of 27 projects, EB5 Capital maintains a 100% project approval rate from the USCIS. For more information, visit http://www.eb5capital.com.

