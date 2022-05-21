Eastern Military Zone foils drug smuggling, infiltration attempts

Troops in the Eastern Military Zone, in coordination with the security bodies and the Anti-Narcotics Department (AND), foiled infiltration and smuggling attempts into the Kingdom from Syria, according to an official military source in the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF).

The source said that the army personnel applied the rules of engagement that led to the retreat of smugglers into Syria.

Searching the area, army personnel found large quantities of drug pills that were referred to the concerned authorities.

The source stressed that the army will apply its full force to thwart any infiltration or smuggling attempts, preventing any one tries to tamper with Jordan’s national security.

Source: Jordan News Agency