Dual National Pakistani Students Have ‘Brighter’ Chances of Securing Visas

LONDON, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — There are hundreds and thousands of Pakistani students who travel abroad each year to attain higher education. According to a Lahore-based education consultancy, those with dual citizenship have “brighter chances” to be granted study visas abroad. Currently, Pakistani citizens can travel to a small handful of destinations visa-free or visa-on-arrival, resulting in extensive paperwork and time and money costs when applying for study permits in North America or Europe.

In 2016, a British ranking agency recorded Pakistan as the weakest higher education system out of 50 examined nations while the US and UK topped the list. Pakistani students are increasingly interested in pursuing higher education from abroad because of the better quality education, career growth, and future opportunities available in different countries said Dr Syed Shujaat Ali Shah from FES Higher Education Consultants. For Pakistani students, the most favoured destinations to continue a higher education include the UK, the US, Canada, Australia, and Ireland.

Micha Emmett, the CEO of a London-based second citizenship firm CS Global Partners, says that many Pakistani applicants look to citizenship by investment (CBI) programmes to ensure their child can access the world’s most esteemed schools. “Parents want to give their children the tools to succeed in learning and life, and attaining second citizenship through investment is the fastest and easiest route to make that happen,” she said.

Second citizenship from St Kitts and Nevis increases the mobility of Pakistani students and parents needing to travel to international education hubs, she said. “With citizenship of a European or Commonwealth nation like the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis, you can enrol in some of the world’s oldest and most prestigious universities, perhaps to complete the Masters’ degree you’ve always wanted to pursue.”

With CBI, new citizens can also take advantage of St Kitts and Nevis’ many internationally-recognised universities like the University of Medicine and Health Sciences (UMHS), which confers upon its graduates the Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree. Since March 2011, students at UMHS have participated in residency matches every year by being placed into various specialities across the US and Canada. The institution is recognised by the Accreditation Commission on Colleges of Medicine, an international body listed by the National Committee on Foreign Medical Education and Accreditation, part of the US Department of Education.

Through CBI programmes, vetted applicants can legally acquire a second nationality in return for an investment in the host country. St Kitts and Nevis is known as the ‘Platinum Standard’ in the industry for its longest-standing offering globally. It acknowledges the growing importance to investors to obtain citizenship for their families too, which is why, for a limited time, families of up to four can get citizenship for US$150,000 instead of US$195,000 through the fund option. Moreover, St Kitts and Nevis allows future generations of successful applicants to inherit citizenship as well.