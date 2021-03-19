Drone strike on Riyadh oil refinery claimed by Houthis causes fire

Amman, An air attack on an oil refinery in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Friday caused a fire that was brought under control, the Saudi energy ministry said, after Yemen’s Houthi group said it targeted the site with six drones.

The refinery is operated by state-controlled oil giant Saudi Aramco. The attack, which happened at 6:05 a.m. Saudi time (0305 GMT), did not result in injuries or deaths, and did not disrupt the supply of oil or oil derivatives, the energy ministry said.

The Houthis said earlier in the day that they had hit a facility belonging to Aramco in Riyadh, without specifying the targets they said were hit.

Source: Jordan News Agency