DREAM11 RELIES ON VOLT ACTIVE DATA TO ENGAGE 130 MILLION USERS IN IPL 2022

The World’s Largest Fantasy Sports Platform Has Announced Recent Expansion of Partnership with Volt Active Data on the Heels of Measurable Success.

BEDFORD, Mass., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Volt Active Data, the only enterprise-grade data platform designed to meet the real-time demands of today’s high-profile gaming and transaction-intense technology companies, today announced that Dream11, the world’s largest fantasy sports platform, has expanded its contract with Volt.

Dream11 has more than 130 million active users and is already production-ready to handle more than 10 million concurrent users at peak times. Dream11 initially started with Volt in the IPL 2018 season , and after seeing success with the technology—in part due to the low latency, high throughput, and uptime assurance the Volt platform provides—decided to deepen its relationship with Volt and broaden its use of the Volt Active Data Platform.

“This is a win-win for Dream11 and Volt,” said Volt Active Data CEO David Flower. “The expansion represents not only another validation of the Volt Active Data Platform as a leader in real-time data technology, but it’s also a game-changer for Dream11 as it will essentially future-proof their platform for the explosive growth they’re experiencing and will continue to experience.”

Volt provides the accuracy, reliability, and performance demanded by the millions of sports fans looking to join fantasy contests during the IPL. Whether it’s among friends or among a million other fans competing to showcase their skill and knowledge of cricket, Volt’s low latency even under huge spikes in traffic (right after the toss) enables Dream11 to provide the best fantasy experience for fans and become the number one choice in India for fantasy sports.

“With the 2022 IPL season promising to set new record numbers across the board, we knew this was the perfect time to step up our strategic relationship with the Volt Active Data team,” said Dream11 CTO Amit Sharma. “At Dream11, a great user experience, data-driven approach and cutting-edge technology are always at our core. The data pattern challenge we face during the IPL is very nuanced and Volt is the one platform we’ve found that can help us overcome these technical challenges.”

