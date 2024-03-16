Dr. Bin Habtoor praises preparatory steps for second conference, ‘Palestine is nation’s central issue’



The caretaker Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulaziz Saleh bin Habtoor, praised the various steps taken by the specialized committees concerned with preparing for the second conference, ‘Palestine is the nation’s central issue,’ scheduled to be held at the end of Ramadan.

That came during his meeting today,Saturday, the member of the conference supervisory committee – conference coordinator, Dr. Ahmed Al-Arami, and a number of committee members, who briefed Dr. Bin Habtoor on the progress of the tasks of the various preparatory committees for the conference, which will be held with broad Yemeni, Arab, and international participation.

Dr. Al-Arami explained what has been accomplished in the process of communicating with some figures abroad, including the BRICS countries, to participate in the conference, which will confront the Palestinian issue from its various aspects, leading to the comprehensive and barbaric war of annihilation launched by the Israeli enemy against the besieged Gaza Strip, in conjunction with th

e imposition of starvation death penalty for its residents

In addition to the honorable position of the Yemeni leadership, government and people in supporting the Palestinian people politically and militarily.

The Chairman of the Supreme Supervisory Committee, Dr. Bin Habtoor, praised the efforts of the various committees, as well as the step to include representatives of the BRICS countries in the conference, which will be an important and unique national, regional, Arab and international demonstration in support of the Palestinian cause, especially in light of the fundamental developments that the issue has witnessed since the start of the Battle of ‘Al-Aqsa Flood.’

Source: Yemen News Agency