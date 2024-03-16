Dr. Bin Habtoor meets Head of Consular Department at FM



Caretaker Prime Minister Dr. Abdulaziz Saleh bin Habtoor praised the general performance level of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the vital activity carried out by the Ministry’s consular department in serving the Yemeni citizen inside and outside the country.

During his meeting today with the Head of the Consular Department, Ambassador Ahmed Omar, Dr. Bin Habtoor expressed his thanks and appreciation to Ambassador Omar and all the employees of the department for their efforts in facilitating the procedures for authentication of various legal documents related to the nature of their function.

Ambassador Omar explained the progress of the department’s activity and the services it provides to citizens, whether related to authenticating documents or addressing problems that some Yemenis may face abroad.

The meeting, which was attended by the head of the Yemeni Center for Communities, Arif Al-Zaraa, touched on the process of arranging to hold the expanded meeting for members of the Arab and foreign commun

ities residing in Yemen in support of the Palestinian cause and condemnation of the criminal American-Zionist aggression against the people of Gaza, as well as solidarity with Yemen against the blatant American-British aggression.

