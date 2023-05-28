Dr. Al-Hawri: There is a surprise to deter Saudi Arabia and make it regret its procrastination of peace negotiations

The Secretary of the Supreme Political Council, Dr. Yasser Al-Hawri, revealed on Sunday a surprise that the Republic of Yemen is attending to deter Saudi Arabia and make it regrets if it continues to procrastination to complete negotiations and commitment to Yemen’s peace entitlements.

In a press statement, Dr. Al-Hawri stressed that the Republic of Yemen is preparing its alternatives and options in the event that Saudi Arabia continues to approach progress in negotiations one step and two steps back.

“If there is no clear and explicit commitment, Saudi Arabia and the region will not enjoy security and stability, and Yemen’s choices are broad as Yemen’s homemade military production expands and combat readiness at all levels.” He said.

He pointed out that Saudi Arabia is evading and trying to buy time in implementing its commitments in the humanitarian file, which includes entitlements to address the effects of aggression in all respects and all commitments to achieve peace in Yemen.

He explained that addressing the effects of the aggression on the Yemeni people is greater than compensation and reconstruction, as it includes all moral, psychological, health and other aspects.

It is worth mentioning that the Yemeni people have not seen any positive results from the armistice other than the release of some prisoners and one flight destination, which increases their suffering from the effects of aggression and blockade over more than eight years.

