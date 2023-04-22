Donations of 3rd Edition of National Campaign for Charitable Work Exceeds SAR 757 Million

The Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA), which supervises the work of the National Platform for Charity Work (Ehsan), announced that the volume of donations received by the third edition of the National Campaign for Charitable Work during the month of Ramadan reached more than SAR 757 million since its launch.

On the 19th of Ramadan, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the SDAIA, launched the third edition of the National Campaign for Charitable Work with two generous donations amounting to SAR 70 million.

Donations have reached more than 67 million operations, benefiting more than 4.8 million beneficiaries in more than 23 charitable fields, including educational, social, housing, religious, health, and food.

Moreover, the operations of paying Zakat Al-Fitr – which is a small amount of money Muslims are obligated to give to the poor and needy before the Eid Al-Fitr prayer – in the last two days of Ramadan amounted to more than 1.7 million Zakat.

The Zakat Al-Fitr operations have brought the total donations of the Ehsan platform so far to more than SAR 3.9 billion.

The SDAIA noted that the Ehsan platform continues its usual charitable work, represented by receiving donations from individuals, companies, banks, and philanthropists through the application and website of the platform: https://ehsan.sa/

This is in addition to the benefactors-dedicated call centre’s unified number (8001247000) and the designated bank accounts which can also be used as a means for donations.

Source: Saudi Press Agency