Distribution of computers and office tools to agricultural offices in Qataba and Al-Hasha



The Unit for Financing Agricultural , Fisheries Projects and Initiatives in Al Dhale’ province inaugurated computers, office supplies, printers, mobile Internet networks, and furniture for agricultural offices in Qataba and Al Hasha districts, within the framework of office automation.

At the inauguration, the province’s undersecretary for agricultural affairs, Aziz Al-Haidari, stressed the necessity of uniting everyone’s efforts to create an agricultural renaissance in the field.

He pointed out that attention to the agricultural sector in the province is among the priorities of the revolutionary leadership and the Supreme Political Council to achieve food security and self-sufficiency.

For his part, Director of the Interventions Unit, Muhammad Najeeb Al-Haidari, explained that the distribution of these devices comes within the development plan of the unit’s projects in the field of building the capabilities of government agencies to increase the productivity of the agricultural sector.

Source: Yemen New

s Agency